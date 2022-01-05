XMG reveals water cooled laptop

HQ

The XMG Oasis is a water-cooling solution aimed at the new AMG NEO laptop. It works on top of the existing air cooling, and thus can be left at home while still leaving you with a fully functional laptop.

The whole point is to remove heat dissipation to an external AIO unit, this gives a lot less noise from internal fans, and lowers temperatures by up to 20 degrees, which can be used to keep the system cooler, or give you extra headroom for overclocking.

The NEO comes with the 175W TGP Intel 12700H CPU, H670 chipset and comes in different SKU's, going all the way to an RTX 3080Ti and a 15.6" 240Hz WQHD display. The water cooling port is made with rubberised seals that have been tested. The battery is 93W and there are 2x DDR5 RAM slots which allows up to 64Gb DDR5 4800 Mhz memory.

The AIO unit is Bluetooth controlled and has automatic fan control and connects via a self-sealing quick release connector. There are 230ml of fluid inside, a 120mm radiator and fan, and all materials are in aluminium.

Pricing for the Oasis is currently unknown, but it is estimated to be less than 200 Euro. The NEO depends on SKU, the RTX3070Ti, 16GB Memory, 500GB NVMe PCIe 4.0 and WQHD IPS 240Hz display version has a 2500 Euro retail price.