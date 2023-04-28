XMG proves why it's the dark horse of laptop manufacturers with the Pro 15

HQ

XMG is showing the leaps it has taken both in terms of the aesthetics of its laptop design and the performance its machines can bring with its new Pro 15.

The XMG Pro 15 impresses immediately with its visuals. While it's only rocking a 15-inch display, meaning you'll have to deal with a 16:9 aspect ratio, it makes up for this slight flaw in other areas, such as on the back of the laptop, where you'll find most of its ports, which makes it much easier to use on a desk.

The good stuff continues as we open up the laptop and take a look at its internal features. Find out more in the Quick Look below: