XMG launches audio optimised DJ Laptop

XMG has decided to go after MacBooks as the preferred laptop for pro DJs with a 1.6kg lightweight audio laptop, available in red and silver, featuring a wide array of standard connectors, thus eliminating the need to purchase impractical und expensive adapters or hubs.

A special feature has been developed for this, such as the audio optimisations ensuring DPC latencies below one millisecond, while also being tested to work seamlessly with professional DJ software and hardware.

A press release states: "Leipzig, Germany, 1st October 2020 - For years, MacBooks have been the de facto standard for digital DJ setups. Apple's recent product iterations, however, have left much to be desired in terms of professional connectivity - using industry standard DJ equipment with a MacBook requires the purchase of expensive and impractical adapters or hubs. XMG responds to the DJ community's growing demand for a functional, reliable alternative by releasing the DJ 15 - the first ever laptop designed, optimised and tested specifically to meet the needs of professional DJs. Weighing in at a mere 1.6kg, this machine features a 15" non-glare Full HD IPS display and a wide array of standard ports. An entirely bloatware-free Windows 10 Pro installation, perfectly tuned to the DJ 15's hardware components, ensures ultra-low, stable DPC latency out of the box, even running off battery with WiFi and Bluetooth activated. On top of that, XMG offers unique and highly specialised support - by DJs, for DJs."

Pricing starts at €1,220 for a 15.6" IPDS version with Intel i7 10510U and 16GB DDR4 memory and a 1TB NVMe.