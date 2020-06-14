Cookies

XIII

XIII remake officially revealed with new trailer

The XIII remake is set to release in November of this year but until then, you can check the new trailer here on Gamereactor.

Microids and PlayMagic just announced the release date for XIII, a remake of the popular 2003 cel-shaded FPS game. The game will be available on November 10 - confirming some rumours that emerged recently - on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC/Mac. The first gameplay trailer is also available, which allows you to witness the great art direction, especially the cel-shading treatment used in this game.

You can also discover the new aspect of two iconic locations, namely Brighton beach and the FBI headquarters. And take a look at the weapons and items useful to progress in the game, which suggest how the different styles of play will develop.

XIII

