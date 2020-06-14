XIII remake officially revealed with new trailer

You're watching Advertisements

Microids and PlayMagic just announced the release date for XIII, a remake of the popular 2003 cel-shaded FPS game. The game will be available on November 10 - confirming some rumours that emerged recently - on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC/Mac. The first gameplay trailer is also available, which allows you to witness the great art direction, especially the cel-shading treatment used in this game.

You can also discover the new aspect of two iconic locations, namely Brighton beach and the FBI headquarters. And take a look at the weapons and items useful to progress in the game, which suggest how the different styles of play will develop.