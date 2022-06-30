XIII Remake is being reworked

HQ

Following its disastrous launch, it has been revealed that the XIII Remake is getting a rework, which is being handled by the French developer Tower Five. Revealed in a blog post on the game's Steam Page, it has been said that this free update will not be handled by Playmagic, and is aiming to provide an experience that will show off the game as intended.

"To achieve the quality standards and offer an optimal gaming experience, Microids decided to entrust the development of XIII Remake to the French studio Tower Five (Lornsword: Winter Chronicle). Hard at work for more than a year on a major update."

The statement continues, "owners of the game will receive a free update and enjoy the game as intended. The development studio reworked the entire game from the Art Direction to the AI and added numerous technical improvements."

Set to arrive on September 13, 2022, this update will include a variety of new features, such as online multiplayer, refined art style, enhanced AI, reworked HUD, better sounds, 60fps support on new-gen consoles, and 30fps support on Switch.