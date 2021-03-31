Final Fantasy VIII RemasteredHow to play Kingdom HeartsCyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsLife is Strange True ColorsRanking Monster Hunter Criatures
XIII (2003)

XIII is now available for free on GOG, but you'll need to act fast

Just to be clear, this is the 2003 original and not the recent remake.

Cell-shaded shooter XIII is currently available for free on GOG, but you'll need to act fast as this offer is only until April 1. To claim the game, you'll just need to click on the following link, and you will need to have a GOG account registered.

This deal is a part of GOG's Spring Sale, which is currently running until April 5 and has discounts across many major titles. Cyberpunk 2077 is discounted at 20% off (£39.99), The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Game of the Year Edition has 80% off (£8.00) and Disco Elysium - The Final Cut has 20% off (£27.99).

You can browse all the deals the Spring Sale has to offer here.

XIII (2003)

