Xiaomi's latest robot vacuum is built to be the all-in-one cleaning solution

We've actually got our hands on an array of robotic gadgets on our Quick Look video series and today is no exception. We've turned our sights to the Xiaomi Robot Vacuum X20+, a device that aims to be the all-in-one solution to mopping and vacuuming.

As for how it manages to do this, it uses a 4L water tank and an automatic mop pad for the mopping tasks and then matches this up with a 6000Pa suction tool to vacuum and clean up whatever remains. It also has an obstacle awareness system and a smart control app so that you can keep tabs on the robot from your mobile phone.

To learn more about the Xiaomi Robot Vacuum X20+, check out the latest episode of Quick Look below.