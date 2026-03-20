Xiaomi's high-performance YU7 GT appears to have leaked

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Xiaomi's next high-performance EV has seemingly leaked ahead of its official debut. New regulatory filings in China has revealed the Xiaomi YU7 GT, a performance-focused version of the brand's upcoming electric SUV, and according to data published by China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), the YU7 GT will deliver a massive 990 horsepower from a dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup. That puts it in competition with high-end performance SUVs like the Porsche Macan Turbo. This is according to InsideEVs.

The powertrain is backed by a large 101.7 kWh battery pack, with an official range of up to 705 kilometres under China's CLTC testing cycle, which is known to be softer than WLTP.

Performance details beyond raw output haven't been fully confirmed, but expectations are high. Visually, the GT model appears more aggressive than the standard SUV. Regulatory images show revised aerodynamics, including a larger rear diffuser and optional spoiler, along with performance-focused touches like bigger wheels and upgraded brakes.

You can see the two images below. We're awaiting a formal unveiling very soon.