Xiaomi's 14 Ultra is for the photographers

One of the most desirable features of smartphones these days is without a doubt the camera cluster that they offer. For the most part, the days of having one camera lens are over, especially when it comes to flagship devices that tend to feature three or more different lenses.

This is the case with Xiaomi's latest flagship effort, the 14 Ultra, which features a four-lens camera cluster that has been co-engineered alongside Leica. This quad-lens setup is ideal for the doting photographer, but as this is a smartphone, it also comes with the typical improvements to core hardware components and its display, each of which have been upgraded in this new model.

To see whether this makes the Xiaomi 14 Ultra a must-buy, you can check out the latest episode of Quick Look below, where our very own Magnus shares a ton of facts and thoughts about the gadget and how it performs in practice.