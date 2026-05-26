Xiaomi YU7 smashes Nürburgring record for SUV's

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There are, of course, separate records for different types of vehicles at the legendary Nürburgring, including one for SUV's, and that particular record was just obliterated by Chinese Xiaomi, that have been doing the rounds with their impressive SUV EV, the YU7.

As reported by Top Gear, Xiaomi has now set the fastest production SUV lap ever recorded at the Nürburgring Nordschleife, posting a blistering 7.34.931 minute lap, and beating the previous record holder, the Audi RS Q8 Performance, by nearly two seconds.

It's not really surprising considering the figures. The YU7 GT packs a dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup producing roughly 990 horsepower, and a claimed top speed of 300 kilometers an hour. It also uses Xiaomi's latest HyperEngine V8S EVO powertrain tech and a 101.7-kWh battery pack delivering up to 705km of CLTC range. This standard isn't the same as WLTP, so expect western range estimates to be lower, though.