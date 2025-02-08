Xiaomi Vacuum Cleaner round-up

HQ

Xiaomi are known for their sleek, affordable gadgets, which doesn't just stop at phones and smart devices. Their vacuum cleaner lineup has been steadily making waves, especially with their recent offerings—the G20, G20 Max, and Truclean W20. These vacuums target different needs: the G20 and G20 Max are more about portability and dry vacuuming, while the Truclean W20 promises to tackle both wet and dry messes.

If you're drowning in a sea of crumbs, pet hair, and the occasional coffee spill (don't lie, we've all been there), let's see which Xiaomi vacuum cleaner can save the day—and your floors.

Xiaomi Vacuum Cleaner G20: The Compact Performer

The Xiaomi Vacuum Cleaner G20 is a sleek, cordless powerhouse that packs a serious punch in both suction and convenience. With 170AW suction power, a self-adjusting smart mode, and an advanced five-stage filtration system, it's an easy recommendation for anyone looking to upgrade their cleaning routine.

The G20 excels on both hard floors and carpets, thanks to its smart adaptive suction. It automatically adjusts power levels based on surface type, meaning you're not wasting battery on low-dirt areas but still getting deep cleans where needed. The 2500mAh battery provides around 60 minutes of runtime in Eco mode—enough for a decent clean, though heavy users may wish for a backup.

It's lightweight, ergonomically designed, and includes multiple attachments, making it perfect for furniture, car interiors, and tricky corners. The LED display is a nice touch, giving real-time updates on battery and mode selection. The dustbin empties easily, and the detachable battery means future replacements won't be a hassle.

Xiaomi Vacuum Cleaner G20 Max: The G20 on Steroids

For the price, the Xiaomi G20 delivers top-tier suction, intelligent power control, and excellent versatility. A solid mid-range contender that easily competes with pricier rivals. Highly recommended.

The Xiaomi Vacuum Cleaner G20 Max is a feature-rich cordless vacuum that combines strong suction, intelligent design, and long battery life to deliver an impressive cleaning experience. Designed for homes with pets, carpets, and hard floors, this vacuum ensures deep cleaning without the hassle of cords.

Powered by a 500W motor, the G20 Max delivers 30,000 Pa of suction power, effortlessly lifting dirt, dust, and pet hair. The auto-adaptive suction mode adjusts based on floor type, optimizing performance while conserving battery life. With a 2,500mAh battery, it offers up to 70 minutes of runtime in Eco mode—plenty for most cleaning sessions. Fast-charging capabilities ensure it's ready for action in just a few hours.

The multi-layer HEPA filtration system captures 99.97% of particles, making it ideal for allergy sufferers. The large dustbin and easy-empty mechanism minimize mess when disposing of debris. For under $400, the G20 Max delivers premium features at a competitive price. If you want powerful suction, long battery life, and intelligent features, this Xiaomi vacuum is a solid choice.

Xiaomi Truclean W20 Wet Dry Vacuum: The Multi-Tasking Maverick

The Xiaomi Truclean W20 is a powerful 2-in-1 wet and dry vacuum designed for efficient home cleaning. With a sleek, modern design and advanced technology, this vacuum simplifies floor maintenance, tackling both dust and liquid spills with ease.

Equipped with a high-speed brushless motor, the W20 delivers strong suction, effectively removing dirt, pet hair, and spills in one go. The smart water flow control adjusts automatically, ensuring optimal cleaning on various surfaces, from hardwood to tiles. Its self-cleaning system prevents buildup, reducing maintenance time.

Weighing around 4.6kg, it's relatively lightweight and easy to maneuver. The LED display provides real-time updates on battery life, suction power, and cleaning mode. The large water tanks (780ml clean / 640ml dirty) minimize the need for frequent refills. A 35-minute runtime on a full charge ensures ample coverage for medium-sized homes. The fast-charging dock refuels the device in under 4 hours.

The Xiaomi Truclean W20 offers a smart, efficient, and user-friendly cleaning solution. With its strong suction, self-cleaning feature, and long battery life, it's a great investment for modern households.

Who Should Buy What?





G20: If you're on a budget and want a straightforward cordless vacuum for light, dry cleaning, this is the one.





G20 Max: Got pets, carpets, or a bit more cash to spend? The Max delivers more power and convenience, making it worth the extra investment.





Truclean W20: Have kids, pets, or a tendency to spill drinks? The W20 is the MVP for tackling chaos, but it's bulky and expensive—so only go for it if you'll use its wet-cleaning features regularly.



Xiaomi has done a stellar job of offering vacuums at different price points and for different needs. If you're unsure, ask yourself this: Are you cleaning light messes, carpets, or all-out chaos? Your answer will guide you to the right choice. For me, the G20 Max strikes the best balance of power, portability, and price. But if your floors are a battleground, the Truclean W20 is a game-changer—just be ready to lug it around.