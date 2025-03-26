Xiaomi Smart Band 9 Pro

While the concept certainly isn't new, there's still something wild about donning a smartwatch with a colour screen, app selection, tracking of a myriad of workout types, and fairly responsive notification support for around £65. Many of the features we take for granted on an Apple Watch or a WearOS-based smartwatch are not exclusive or special, but that's the whole point as you are reminded of how much extra we pay for these relatively small quality-of-life additions. £65. It's really not much.

But that's what Xiaomi's Smart Band 9 Pro costs, and it actually represents a price increase, because previously Xiaomi's non-Pro Smart Band series has cost, well, something like half that. Some reviews even consider the cost increase to be a key point of contention.

What makes this a Pro is that we're essentially ditching those elliptical screen formats that make them pretty much useless for actual notification reading and everyday use. No, the Smart Band 9 Pro is equipped with a 1.74" AMOLED display in a slightly stretched but still regular screen ratio. This means there's far more room for... well, everything, and a 336x480 AMOLED with up to 1200 NITS is actually not bad at all - though the watch is far, far too slow to auto-adjust its brightness.

It's 5ATM certified, so you can easily dive with it, and battery life with this lightweight OS is around 20 days, so it's hard to complain there. Of course, it should be said that this doesn't immediately feel like a watch that's much more expensive than £65. The specs, the bigger screen, it's all luxury, but in terms of materials, to the small physical details, and perhaps especially the TPU strap, there's still a long way to go before budget-friendly smartwatches feel like their premium counterparts.

And then there's the software. It is, of course, Xiaomi's own OS, which connects through Xiaomi's fitness app to your smartphone and is quite lightweight (it has to be to deliver that battery life), but now claims to have quite a few features anyway. However, this doesn't mean that Xiaomi avoids the usual problems you run into with proprietary smartwatch user interface paradigms. Notifications are tied together in a hodgepodge, and it's quite uneven which ones appear correctly with app thumbnail and formatted information and which ones do not. Some notifications are instantly duplicated on the watch while others are not, and there's no real "smart" feature here. There's no app store, so there's no app to control your Hue lights, or one that works with Tidal instead of Spotify. It's all limited, restrictive and singular in its focus.

When it comes to the actual function of the watch, i.e. basic smartwatch tasks, watch faces, and sleep and exercise tracking, there aren't nearly as many issues, and we experienced pretty responsive tracking and execution of these basic tasks.

This smartwatch is cheap if you ask me, it just is. There may be so-called "bands" that are even cheaper, but £65 for Xiaomi's ecosystem and this much larger and usable display means that it's pretty easy to recommend, despite the flaws that naturally occur when a watch lacks WearOS, or WatchOS. This is more limited in its functionality and the build quality could do with a boost, but if you know what you're getting into, it's not bad at all.

