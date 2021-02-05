Xiaomi reveals quad-curved waterfall display phone

You're watching Advertisements

Xiaomi has revealed an interesting concept, the "88° hyper quad-curved screen design" that allows for visual waterfall effects on the edge of the phone in a water like manner.

The frame of the phone is almost in its entirety covered by screen, with no buttons or ports.

"The ultra quad-curved glass has virtually broken through the technological limits of glass production. Compared with ordinary curved glass, the difficulty of hot bending increases exponentially. Polishing a piece of such hyper-curved glass with a deep 88° bend on four sides requires self-developed glass processing equipment, hot bending under 800°C high temperature and pressure, four different polishing tools and up to more than ten complex polishing procedures. More importantly, behind such a piece of glass are thousands of attempts."

No less than 46 patents are in use for this no-port waterfall design, including piezoelectric ceramics, flexible film, under-display camera, pressure sensitive touch sensors etc. The price and release date is yet unknown for this device.