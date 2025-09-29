Xiaomi powers up mobile gaming with new retro case for its flagship phone

HQ

Playing games on mobile phones continues to be a controversial issue for some. Despite the fact that Android and iOS together constitute the world's largest gaming platform with over two billion gamers, some people argue that these are not real games.

If you are one of those who have this somewhat narrow view of what a game can be, then Xiaomi may have something you will like. The Chinese company recently announced its flagship mobile phone, the Xiaomi 17 Pro, which has a slightly unusual feature with a smaller screen placed around the cameras on the back.

This can be used to quickly check the weather and similar information, as well as making it easier to take stylish selfies. But there is another feature as well, as Xiaomi is launching the Retro Handheld Console Case accessory, which transforms the phone into something reminiscent of the original Game Boy (with a screen roughly 6000 times better). It even has its own battery and includes Angry Birds 2.

We assume that the Retro Handheld Console Case will also be released in the West, but the price tag has not yet been confirmed for either it or the Xiaomi 17 Pro. In China, however, this phone case costs 300 yuan (approximately £31.5 / €36), which may give an indication of what it will cost in our part of the world.

An interesting detail regarding Xiaomi 17 Pro is that there is actually no model number 16, as the previous was 15. They are simply skipping 16 to match Apple's model numbers in the hope of competing with them, and the company does not even hide the fact that this is the reason for the slightly odd numbering.