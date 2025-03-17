Now, it's not like the tablet market outside of Apple's small, enclosed garden of Eden is in complete decline. The market still needs both cheaper and more expensive tablets running Android, and if that's exactly what you're in the market for, the latest Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro isn't a bad place to start, even if there aren't really any new, innovative ideas to be found here.

This subtle, anonymous, and decidedly boring shell is made up of all the right materials and dimensions. This is just an iPad, from the aluminium frame with the rounded screen edges to the weight and dimensions. Even the magnetic strip used to dock Xiaomi's own pen looks the same. There are no crazy colours, no bold design elements, this is as reactionary as it gets.

But you can't say it's not beautiful, that's a whole other thing. The display is an 11.2 IPS LCD in 2136x3200 (yes, not OLED), but on the other hand it runs at 144Hz and is capable of approximately 1000 NITS with support for HDR10, Dolby Vision, and even an always-on display. In other words, it's quite reliable and comfortable to use, and considering it costs around $440 (prices pending) and an iPad Air starts at $599, that's not bad at all.

Inside there's a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, as well as up to 512GB UFS 4.0 space, 12GB RAM, WIFI 7, stereo speakers, and an 8850mAh battery, not really a key point of contention here. Whether you're working in the Adobe suite, taking notes with Xiaomi's rather nice Focus Pen, or editing video, the Pad 7 Pro doesn't get too hot or sluggish, it's actually just fine.

This is an ad:

And there's actually more good news, surprisingly on the software front. I expected Xiaomi's HyperOS running on top of Android 15 to be distracting, but the opposite is actually true. HyperOS never got in the way during testing, with full Google Gemini implementation, and a focus on other Google features. There are also a number of nice multitasking features that make it quite intuitive to set up wider canvases with multiple apps. There's also a Desktop Mode that turns the tablet into a pretty decent mini laptop, and together with Xiaomi's Apple-copied magnetic keyboard, it's all good.

A review like this can easily get long if you want to meticulously go into every little feature, but to be honest, the Pad 7 Pro is a pretty good tablet that will no doubt fulfil most key needs of both casual and enthusiast users. Solid performance, reliable display, nice accessories, and a surprisingly responsive user interface - you get it all for less money, and it stands as a solid alternative to Samsung's more expensive Galaxy Tab family, and perhaps more like a direct competitor to the OnePlus Pad.

In other words, Xiaomi has actually achieved its goal here, and even if it's partly by looking Apple in the eye, they've achieved it, that's just the way it is.

This is an ad: