Xiaomi officially overtakes Tesla on EV sales in China

Tesla's sales decline globally is rather stark over the past few years, but before that they did enjoy strong sales milestones in many markets. However, in just 19 months their sales have been overtaken by none other than Xiaomi.

Yes, since arriving on the market in April 2024 they've blazed past 500.000 sold cars, and just this October they managed to sell 33.662 YU7's compared with 26.100 Tesla Model Y's in China, according to GizChina.

The YU7 has quickly become one of China's most popular crossover EV's with over 400.000 sold EV's in 2025 - and they're planning to kickstart European sales in 2027.

It is expected that the smaller Model 3 alternative, SU7, will arrive before then.