Xiaomi fully unveils SU7 Ultra EV while announcing its record-breaking Nürburgring run

While many likely recognise Xiaomi as the maker of various smartphones and wearable technology, and even smart home appliances, the Chinese company is looking to crack open the automotive sector by exploring the world of electric vehicles. We've known this to be the case for a while as we've previously been privy to the SU7 Ultra model, but now Xiaomi has fully lifted the curtain on this car and revealed its record-breaking ability.

In a press release, we're told a bunch more about the SU7 Ultra, including that this car has a battery able to kick out a whopping 1,548PS of maximum horsepower, which is enough to deliver a top speed of 350km/h and a 0-100km/h acceleration of a blistering 1.98 seconds.

For those wondering how this performance stacks up in a competitive sense, Xiaomi has affirmed that it has taken the car to the Nürburgring Nordschleife track and completed the course in only 6 minutes 46.874 seconds, which is fast enough to see the SU7 Ultra smash the former record for the fastest four-door car around the track, a record held for seven years by the Jaguar XE SV Project 8, when it completed the track in 2017 in 7 minutes 21.23 seconds.

With this performance in mind, you might be wondering when/if you can get your hands on an SU7 Ultra? The car is currently available for pre-order, but seemingly only in China, as we're told that it costs 814,900 yuan (approximately £88,000) and with plans to ship sometime in March 2025.

Would you look to get behind the wheel of this very quick EV?