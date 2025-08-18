Xiaomi Electric Scooter 5 Max

HQ

Chinese company Xiaomi is a consumer electronics giant like Philips and Sony. Xiaomi's repertoire includes everything from razors to routers, monitors to speakers, and even electric scooters. When you include its subsidiaries, it's literally harder to list products that the company doesn't manufacture in one way or another. Xiaomi offered Gamereactor an Electric Scooter 5 Max for testing, which, as the name suggests, is Xiaomi's fifth generation of electric scooters.

I've been actively riding electric scooters since 2018 and have owned half a dozen scooters. My own growth story resembles the traditional rags-to-riches story, which now, as hunger and weight increase, has made most robust options useless as time relentlessly grinds forward. The ES5 Max has a load capacity of 120kg, so there's still room for me to pack on a pound or two. With a nominal power of 400W and a peak power of 1000W, the ES5 Max's motor should be powerful enough to move even a larger user. But anyway, let's go back to the beginning.

Unboxing and assembling the Xiaomi scooter is easy. Take it out of the box, pop the handlebars in the upright position, and fasten a few screws. The operation takes a couple of minutes, however, you can't start riding right away, as the scooter requires the Xiaomi Home software to be installed on your phone before starting the journey.

The app is clunky and first brings to mind the turn of the millennium in terms of usability. The idea of the software is probably that regardless of whether you are at home, in a cottage, or on your private island, Xiaomi's (and probably also its subsidiaries') phones, lamps, lawnmowers, rice cookers, and moon rockets, can all be connected to the same app, which allows you to combine different devices into a smart home automation. For those who just want to ride the scooter, the programme feels like an unnecessary additional programme, or bloatware.

On the other hand, behind the app is a jumble of data and features related to the scooter. Battery charge percentage, odometer, total rides on your calendar, adjustments to the intensity of regeneration or engine braking, and traction control. The most important features are probably locking the scooter and turning on its underside lighting. Locking via the app does not prevent physical theft, but at least a thief cannot ride the scooter from the crime scene.

The connection between the phone and the scooter is established via the app through Bluetooth without any problems, as long as the scooter has been added to the right room in the app. First of all, it updates the firmware. Unfortunately, it's completely unclear what the update does in practice. Still, after a successful update and subsequent activation, the scooter is ready to ride and you don't need to touch the app again if you don't feel like it.

The ride is quite smooth and stable with 60mm wide 10" tubeless pneumatic tires and hydraulic suspension. The scooter accelerates slowly up to 20km/h, after which the limiter on the test unit kicks in. On the positive side, the scooter manages to keep its speed even on gentle slopes and overall it feels like there is enough torque. With a load of just over a hundred kilos, the scooter managed to handle uphill and downhill changes on dirt roads for about 30km before the battery started to signal that it was time to head home.

The charger is traditional, but charging takes place above the handlebar frame and no longer from below the frame like on the previous Xiaomi Essentials M365 option. This way, you can charge the board without reaching under the bottom, and water or dirt cannot get into the charging connector as easily. Smart product development overall.

On the left side of the handlebar is a mechanical drum brake lever, making is rather hard to slow down a bigger bike on a steep downhill. The scooter would have benefited from double brakes, but the price tag doesn't. On the left side there is also a turn signal switch with a beep, which reminds you that the turn signal is on. On the right side, unsurprisingly, there is a throttle grip.

The frame is splash-proof (IPX5 protection) and the battery is resistant to splashing water (IPX6). Light moisture or rain is not a problem, but splashing in water should still be avoided when washing the frame. The specs are still better than many other manufacturers, who don't necessarily offer moisture protection at all to avoid possible warranty or defect liability issues.

The small screen in the middle of the dashboard has been unchanged at Xiaomi for years. You can clearly see the speed from it and the battery charge in about 10% intervals, but the information provided on the scooter screen remains. There are three speed options: walking, normal, or top speed, and the only button on the screen also turns the scooter off/on with a long press and the headlights can be turned on or off with a double press. The brake lights are always on and the turquoise ambient lights can only be adjusted via the app.

At just over 600 euros, the ES5 Max is not among the cheapest escooters on the market. On the other hand, as a hydraulically suspended option with plenty of indicator lights, which is not afraid of rain and has enough torque and battery life to move even the biggest user, it represents the top of its price range. Although I would like the brakes to be in two sections and the Xiaomi Home app to be updated to a more modern design, it's easy to recommend the scooter to both beginners and slightly more experienced riders, both on asphalt and dirt roads. Gamereactor recommends!