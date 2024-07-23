Xiaomi claims its SU7 Ultra will kick out over 1,500PS of horsepower

HQ

Xiaomi has very big plans for cracking the automotive sector wide open. The Chinese tech giant unveiled its SU7 electric sports car a while back, and in a recent information blowout, we've been told a bunch of additional details about the Ultra variant.

The car will be looking to achieve a bunch of goals by visiting the Nürburgring by the end of October this year. This includes racing around the iconic track at such a quick rate that the SU7 Ultra will be dubbed the fastest four-door car within the next decade. The exact lap time that Xiaomi has in mind has yet to be affirmed, but as we now know what's under the hood of the car, we can infer that the lap time will be very, very quick.

Xiaomi has revealed that the SU7 Ultra will be powered by a V8s HyperEngine that tops out at 27,200rpm, 578PS of horsepower, and 635Nm of peak torque. There will seemingly be a few of these motors in the SU7 Ultra, as Xiaomi also notes that the car will peak at 1,548PS horsepower, all while putting its light-weight 1,900kg chassis, massive 1,330kW battery, and 1,145kg of downforce to its disposal.

In terms of speed numbers, this all translates to a car that can complete 0-100km/h in 1.97 seconds, 0-200km/h in 5.96 seconds, 0-300km/h in 15.07 seconds, and a top speed that is said to be somewhere below 350km/h.

It's unclear when we'll see the SU7 Ultra on roads, but you can take a look at the car in the image below.

