Xiao Hai is the Esports World Cup Street Fighter 6 champion

We're into the latter phases of the Esports World Cup as the major competitive event is set to kick off its penultimate week tomorrow. As for its sixth week, several tournaments came to a close over the weekend, including the big Street Fighter 6 event.

This event saw several competitors fighting over a slice of a $1 million prize pool, and with the finals now over, we can add that KuaiShow Gaming and Qanba's Zeng "Xiao Hai" Zhuojun has come out on top and claimed $300,000 worth of prize money for his own.

Xiao Hai came out on top of the tournament after defeating Masaki Kawano in the grand finals in a 5-2 showing where he proved his dominance as M. Bison over Kawano's Akuma.