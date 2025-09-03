Gamereactor

Xi stages military show in Beijing with Putin and Kim

Western leaders absent as China marks wartime anniversary.

The latest news on China. China's president just hosted his country's largest military parade in decades, flanked by Russia's Vladimir Putin and North Korea's Kim Jong Un, as the event filled Tiananmen Square with troops, missiles, and aircraft.

The event, staged on the anniversary of Japan's World War Two defeat, showcased advanced weapons and elaborate formations, while most Western leaders stayed away from a display that seemed to highlight tensions with the West.

China's president Xi Xinping framed the moment as a choice between peace and confrontation, echoing his recent calls for a new global order. For Putin and Kim, the occasion offered rare diplomatic spotlight and a stage for signalling closer ties.

Beijing,China,Aug-31st-2025:Tian'anmen Square is decorating for the 80th anniverasry of the victory of World War II and the military parade of ceremony // Shutterstock

