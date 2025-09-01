Gamereactor

Xi, Putin, and Modi meet in China for SCO summit

Leaders of China, Russia, and India push for a new global order and regional cooperation.

The latest news on China, Russia and India. Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened yesterday at the SCO summit in Tianjin to discuss economic and security cooperation.

Xi called on member states to leverage their vast markets and promote inclusive global governance. Putin emphasized the need for a balanced security framework in Eurasia. Modi's presence highlighted growing solidarity amid ongoing tensions with Western powers.

Talks also touched on trade facilitation, energy, and technological partnerships, signaling an ambition to reshape regional and international alliances. A summit that reflected a shared desire to reduce Western influence and strengthen multilateral collaboration in Asia.

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi with the President of Russian Federation, Mr. Vladimir Putin and the President of the People's Republic of China, Mr. Xi Jinping, in Goa,India ,25 May 2019 // Shutterstock

