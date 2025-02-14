Xi Jinping to lead symposium with top Chinese tech moguls, including Jack Ma

HQ

Chinese President Xi Jinping is set to chair a highly anticipated symposium next Monday aimed at enhancing private sector sentiment in the country.

The event, which will see the attendance of some of China's most influential business leaders, including Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma, comes at a critical time. Sources reveal (via Reuters) that figures such as Tencent's Pony Ma, Xiaomi's Lei Jun, and Huawei executives will also be present, reflecting a strong representation from the tech sector.

The symposium highlights China's ongoing struggles with economic growth and rising tensions with the United States, particularly in the realm of technology. With Jack Ma returning to the public eye after years of absence, many hope the event will reignite business confidence.

The gathering is expected to foster discussions on expanding domestic and international business amidst the backdrop of the Sino-U.S. technology war. For now, it remains to be seen how this meeting will shape China's business landscape.