Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin discuss Ukraine war on its third anniversary

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by phone on Monday, marking the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, according to Chinese state media (via Reuters).

The conversation underscored their enduring strategic partnership, which they had declared as having no limits just before the war began in 2022. Over the past decade, the two leaders have met more than 40 times, with Putin recently referring to China as an ally.

Beijing's refusal to condemn Moscow has strained its relationships with both the United States and the European Union. This was the second call between Xi and Putin this year, following a January discussion about strengthening ties with United States President Donald Trump and exploring potential pathways to peace in Ukraine.

Trump's push for a swift peace deal, excluding Ukraine and European allies from the initial talks, has raised concerns in Washington and beyond, with analysts suggesting Moscow could emerge economically stronger from such negotiations. For now, it remains to be seen how these shifting alliances will reshape the geopolitical landscape.