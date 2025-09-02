Xi hosts Putin and Kim in Beijing

HQ

The latest news on China, Russia and North Korea . Chinese President Xi Jinping welcomes today Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un in Beijing, coinciding with Victory Day celebrations and marking the first time the three leaders appear together in public.

The summit, accompanied by extensive diplomatic and military displays, underscores Xi's growing influence in global affairs as US alliances face strain under isolationist policies. We are watching whether new defence agreements emerge in the Asia-Pacific region.

This coincides with a military parade showcasing advanced weaponry and orchestrated ceremonies, emphasizing the leadership's unity and strategic ambitions. The display also highlights tensions with the West and potential repercussions for regional stability.