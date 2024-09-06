Xgimi to launch projector the size of a coffee cup

HQ

MoGo3 Pro is a small, light )at just over one kilogram), and to no surprise, the "ultimate portable smart projector" according to Xgimi themselves.

The design is somewhat foldable with a large base with speakers from Harman Kardon, and the built-in stand can tilt to 130-degrees. The resolution is 1080p, with 450 lumens light, and a maximum screen size of 120".

What should make setup far more easy to managed compared with a traditional projector, is an "Intelligent Screen Adaption" system that does focus, alignment and keystone correction fully automated.

There is built-in Google TV, which includes most mainstream apps. A USB-C connector can be used to power the projector via a power bank as it only holds battery for 2.5 hours.

Accessories include a carrying case, and a bit unusually, optical filters. Pricing is expected to be around 500 Euros.