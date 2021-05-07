Sons of the Forest releaseIGI 3 2021Cities Skylines TipsWRC 10Dauntless reviewPubg reportDell AlienwareTekken 7Doom SlayerMonster Hunter Switch
news
Pokémon Go

Xerneas has made its Pokémon Go debut in latest Luminous Legends X event

Gen 6 Pokémon Spritzee and Goomy have also been introduced into the game.

The very first legendary Pokémon from the Kalos region has now made its debut within Pokémon Go. The popular mobile game is holding a Luminous Legends X event until May 17 and this sees the debut of Pokémon X poster boy Xerneas and several other Gen 6 creatures. If you're more of a Pokémon Y fan then fear not, as a Luminous Legends Y event is coming soon and this will see the arrival of legendary Pokémon Yveltal.

During the current event, Dragon and Fairy-type Pokémon from the Kalos region will be appearing more frequently in the wild, in raids, and in eggs. Goomy is making its debut in the game and its evolution item, the Rainy Lure Module, will also be making an arrival. The other new Pokémon to debut within the event is Spritzee, a bright pink creature that has a face resembling a plague doctor's mask.

You can find out more about the upcoming event here.

Pokémon Go

