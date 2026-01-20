Xeo is putting audio immersion back at the centre of the gaming experience

HQ

CES isn't really a gaming convention, especially when the tech world is so centred around AI and robotics nowadays. However, that doesn't mean you won't find some cool gaming stuff here and there, such as the immersive experiences offered by Xeo. The Xeo 202 speaker had great, thumping sound and while we didn't get to go in the pod ourselves, we heard that it was an incredible time too.

Speaking with Xeo's Bryan Overstreet at the event, we asked what the design process was like in bringing audio back to the forefront of gaming. "I mean, for us, it's like one of the main components of the gaming experience," he explained. "You know, visual qualities come a long way, so to pair that with something acoustically sound is just really our focus, and that's just where the Xeo 202 came in."

Xeo isn't just designing speakers for gamers, though, as the team believes the sound quality is good enough for any audiophile to enjoy listening through them. "I mean, honestly, sometimes after a long day of gaming, I'm just looking to listen to some good music, and it's just nice that it's versatile in that sense, where I can turn those speakers around and just like turn it into my little concert," Overstreet said.

Check out our full interview below on more details around Xeo's product line-up: