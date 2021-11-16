Xenoverse developers produce online hide-and-seek game Dragon Ball: The Breakers

Bandai Namco and the developers at Dimps (known for Dragon Ball Xenoverse, Saint Seiya, and a bunch of Sonic titles) announced a new multiplayer game that is based on Akira Toriyama's popular anime/manga universe Dragon Ball. In the "asynchronous" online game Dragon Ball: The Breakers, seven survivors have to repair a "super time machine" in order to flee from a powerful villain who is hunting them down. Their opponent becomes stronger after eliminating the remaining players, gaining new abilities in the process.

The fleeing party can use items that are scattered around the map to gain an advantage over the enemy presence, but this will probably not last long. Usually, the players will need to hide, for example by transforming into ordinary objects, to mislead their opponent. So far, only Cell has been shown as an evil hunter, but there will be other playable characters, according to Bandai Namco (Boo would be our guess). Dragon Ball: The Breakers is scheduled to release on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC sometime in 2022.