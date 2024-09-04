LIVE
      Alien: Earth

      Xenomorphs are on the horizon in Alien: Earth's first teaser

      The FX series will be debuting next year.

      Alien is back on top of the horror genre at the moment in time all thanks to Fede Alvarez's successful Alien: Romulus. But what's next for the series? FX has been working with 20th Century Studios to produce a TV series based on the franchise that will debut next year and is known as Alien: Earth.

      It will document what happens when a space vessel crash-lands on Earth and with it brings a new threat like we have never seen before: the ultimate life form, the Xenomorph. A young woman played by Sydney Chandler and a group of soldiers end up having to deal with this threat in an effort to save Earth from a terrible fate.

      While we're waiting to hear a firm release date and also see more of the show in action, a teaser trailer has arrived, as has a full plot synopsis, as you can see below.

      "When a mysterious space vessel crash-lands on Earth, a young woman (Sydney Chandler) and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet's greatest threat in FX's highly anticipated TV series Alien: Earth from creator Noah Hawley."

