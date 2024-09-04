Xenomorphs are on the horizon in Alien: Earth's first teaser

Alien is back on top of the horror genre at the moment in time all thanks to Fede Alvarez's successful Alien: Romulus. But what's next for the series? FX has been working with 20th Century Studios to produce a TV series based on the franchise that will debut next year and is known as Alien: Earth.

It will document what happens when a space vessel crash-lands on Earth and with it brings a new threat like we have never seen before: the ultimate life form, the Xenomorph. A young woman played by Sydney Chandler and a group of soldiers end up having to deal with this threat in an effort to save Earth from a terrible fate.

While we're waiting to hear a firm release date and also see more of the show in action, a teaser trailer has arrived, as has a full plot synopsis, as you can see below.

"When a mysterious space vessel crash-lands on Earth, a young woman (Sydney Chandler) and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet's greatest threat in FX's highly anticipated TV series Alien: Earth from creator Noah Hawley."