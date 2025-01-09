Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition trailer shows new content on Nintendo Switch

Nintendo remains quiet about all those Nintendo Switch 2 rumours, which are getting out or hands. Instead, in the first announcement of 2025, they have released a new trailer for Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition, the remaster of the 2015 Wii U game that is launching on Nintendo Switch on March 20th.

This long trailer ends with a sneak peak at new locations and characters. Nintendo previously said that this Definitive Edition will come with a new chapter-epilogue, possibly tying up with other games in the series, as it happened with Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition.

Nintendo also announced that an Exploration Support Pack will be available for those who purchase the game digitally before April 6. Remember that Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition will launch on March 20, and will likely be one of the final games Nintendo releases for the Switch before the Switch 2 arrives some point likely this year.