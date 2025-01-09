English
Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition

Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition trailer shows new content on Nintendo Switch

First look at the brand new content for the game, 10 years after it launched on Wii U.

Nintendo remains quiet about all those Nintendo Switch 2 rumours, which are getting out or hands. Instead, in the first announcement of 2025, they have released a new trailer for Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition, the remaster of the 2015 Wii U game that is launching on Nintendo Switch on March 20th.

This long trailer ends with a sneak peak at new locations and characters. Nintendo previously said that this Definitive Edition will come with a new chapter-epilogue, possibly tying up with other games in the series, as it happened with Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition.

Nintendo also announced that an Exploration Support Pack will be available for those who purchase the game digitally before April 6. Remember that Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition will launch on March 20, and will likely be one of the final games Nintendo releases for the Switch before the Switch 2 arrives some point likely this year.

Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition

