Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition is now available

HQ

Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition was one of the best games we played last year, just before the Nintendo Switch 2 was released. The original Wii U game received its long-awaited ending on Nintendo Switch 2, and now, on Nintendo Switch 2, we can relive our adventures in Mira in 4K and at 60 FPS.

The Nintendo Today! app made the announcement, although Nintendo's X accounts have already echoed the announcement. Available now, we can purchase the Upgrade Pack from the Nintendo eShop for the modest price of £5 to upgrade our version of the Nintendo Switch game to the "Nintendo Switch 2 Edition", buy the digital version of the full game directly, or, later on, on 16th April, the physical version for Nintendo Switch 2.

Will you return to the planet Mira on Nintendo Switch 2? If you have any doubts, take a look at our review of the game.