Xenoblade Chronicles' DLC epilogue is set a year after the finale

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 was expanded with an exciting DLC chapter called Torna - The Golden Country. The story add-on was designed as a standalone experience and it showed us an adventure detached from the main story with its own characters and events. Players didn't need to play through the whole game in order to enjoy the added content since Nintendo decided to publish the Torna chapter as a separate adventure. The upcoming DLC chapter of Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition for Nintendo Switch will be something between a standalone release and the full implementation in the main game.

In Future Connected, players will be able to explore the Titan Bionis' left shoulder, which was not part of the main game (the area was cut out of the JRPG prior to release due to game's length). Nintendo has already shown us what the new area will look like, but we have not yet known exactly when Shulk and Co. would be confronted with this new content during the course of the game.

On Twitter, however, the publisher now reveals that the new region is "available right from the start and can be experienced at any time". This suggests that, like the successor's Torna DLC, Future Connected has been separated from the main game, but at the same time is available as an independent experience within the scope of the JRPG.

In addition, Nintendo dropped the hint that this epilogue takes place a whole year after the events of the main game. This is a huge thing when you consider the substantive leaps that Xenoblade Chronicles took in its own ending. Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition will be released on May 29 on the Nintendo Switch.