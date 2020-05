You're watching Advertisements

The much-anticipated, long-awaited revamp of Xenoblade Chronicles is officially releasing today for Nintendo's hybrid console and as it lands on the Switch family of systems, we're checking it out on today's GR Live stream. If you want an in-depth review, you can read ours here, but if you'd rather see Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition in action, make sure to join us at 3 pm BST (4 pm CEST) via our live page.

Will we see you there?