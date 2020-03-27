Cookies

Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition

Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition detailed and dated

Plus end-game content 'The Shoulders of Bionis' has been restored for new epilogue content.

Nintendo has surprised us last night with a Mini Direct broadcast that gives us a lot of exciting information about various Switch games and their progress, and it all started with Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition, which now has a release date.

The Switch remaster will be released on May 29 and we got our first look at a special edition of the game, in case you want to pre-order. Nintendo also showed the brand-new game area, 'The Shoulders of Bionis', which was originally cut from the Wii game. This region will be narratively integrated into the main story as late-game content under the name Future Connected. In the new trailer, which you can watch below, you can what has been added and improved for this upcoming release.

