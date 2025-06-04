Xenoblade Chronicles 3 has been updated to perform better on Nintendo Switch 2

HQ

A lot of fingers are pointed at Pokémon Scarlet/Violet for their rather ugly and poor performing open world setup, with many suggesting that it was due to the struggling hardware of the increasingly dated Nintendo Switch. However, then there's Xenoblade Chronicles 3, which also offers an open world that, instead of being a blemish on the eyes, manages to make you wonder how the development team made it run so smoothly and well on a console many compare to last-last-gen in hardware capabilities. We bring this up because Xenoblade Chronicles 3 has just been updated to suit the Nintendo Switch 2.

On Nintendo's Support page, Ver.2.2.1 has been revealed, with this being an update that makes "several adjustments have been made to improve gameplay on Nintendo Switch 2."

The extent of what this will do for the game has yet to be confirmed, but a reasonable guess is that it will enable it to take advantage of the more powerful hardware to run even smoother and offer slightly better visuals. We'll know for a fact the extent at which this update improves the game when the Nintendo Switch 2 launches tomorrow, on June 5.