Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 has been announced for Switch

It'll be coming in September.

The next massive adventure in Monolith Soft's J-RPG series has finally been announced. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 promises an all-new story that will tie together the events of the previous two games and will launch for Switch in September. The game had originally been planned to be announced as early as last year, but due to the pandemic, it had to be pushed back to 2022. Better late than never we say. You can check out the trailer for Xenoblade Chronicles 3 below.

Are you excited for the next instalment in Monolith Soft's saga?

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

