Xenoblade Chronicles 3 gets an earlier release than planned

Delays are something we've become really, really used to during the pandemic years. And now it's time for another change of dates, this time from Monolith and Nintendo, but for once it's actually for the better. It turns out Xenoblade Chronicles 3 isn't coming in September as previously announced, but on July 29.

This is confirmed in a new trailer that shows several aspects in this promising J-RPG, like pretty advanced graphics, epic storylines and major boss fights. Check it out below.