Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 gets an earlier release than planned

It's coming in July now.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Delays are something we've become really, really used to during the pandemic years. And now it's time for another change of dates, this time from Monolith and Nintendo, but for once it's actually for the better. It turns out Xenoblade Chronicles 3 isn't coming in September as previously announced, but on July 29.

This is confirmed in a new trailer that shows several aspects in this promising J-RPG, like pretty advanced graphics, epic storylines and major boss fights. Check it out below.

HQ
Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Related texts



Loading next content