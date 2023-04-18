XDefiant's Closed Beta is now accessible for Xbox Series players

HQ

While the Closed Beta for XDefiant has been ongoing for a little while now, Ubisoft has finally issued a patch for the beta that now allows Xbox Series players to join in on the fun.

The patch is also said to tackle connection issues, and since there are still issues in regard to the progression systems, Ubisoft has made all weapons and attachments available to all players.

If you haven't had a chance to play XDefiant just yet, you can check out some gameplay for the title below, and can read our recent preview here.