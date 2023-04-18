Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
XDefiant

XDefiant's Closed Beta is now accessible for Xbox Series players

A recent patch has made the title playable on Xbox's latest systems.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

While the Closed Beta for XDefiant has been ongoing for a little while now, Ubisoft has finally issued a patch for the beta that now allows Xbox Series players to join in on the fun.

The patch is also said to tackle connection issues, and since there are still issues in regard to the progression systems, Ubisoft has made all weapons and attachments available to all players.

If you haven't had a chance to play XDefiant just yet, you can check out some gameplay for the title below, and can read our recent preview here.

HQ
XDefiant

Related texts

0
XDefiant drops the Tom Clancy name

XDefiant drops the Tom Clancy name
NEWS. Written by Ben Lyons

The upcoming free-to-play shooter is distancing itself from the Tom Clancy brand due to its inclusion of factions outside the Clancy universe.



Loading next content