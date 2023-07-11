XDefiant won't be available for last-gen at launch

HQ

Ubisoft has decided to set things straight regarding the release of the upcoming XDefiant, a shooter including characters and content from several other popular Ubisoft franchises. It turns out that PlayStation 4 and Xbox One users will have to wait longer than the rest, as only PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X will be ready at launch.

XDefiant is free-to-play and has previously been available for people to try out as an open beta. Currently we're waiting for a confirmed release date, but it is said to be released later this summer.