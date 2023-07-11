Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
XDefiant

XDefiant won't be available for last-gen at launch

It will only be released for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Ubisoft has decided to set things straight regarding the release of the upcoming XDefiant, a shooter including characters and content from several other popular Ubisoft franchises. It turns out that PlayStation 4 and Xbox One users will have to wait longer than the rest, as only PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X will be ready at launch.

XDefiant is free-to-play and has previously been available for people to try out as an open beta. Currently we're waiting for a confirmed release date, but it is said to be released later this summer.

XDefiant

Related texts



Loading next content