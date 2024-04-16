XDefiant shows signs of life again, with server test this weekend

HQ

Ubisoft's launch strategy seems to be shifting in recent months. The company is now going through a period of restructuring its teams and the failure both commercially (with Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, which is fantastic, but hasn't sold much) and critically (Skull and Bones, a 'AAAA' project that floundered as soon as it left port) has led the French company to put the brakes on other projects and lengthen its development cycle to avoid repeating the scene.

The closest example of this new approach is Ubisoft San Francisco's sandbox shooter XDefiant, which was delayed indefinitely just a fortnight ago. Perhaps at the time we assumed the problems were more serious than what was going on at the studio, but now it looks like they have something to show for it, because according to Insider Gaming, a server test is scheduled for this Friday 19 April.

Insider's sources indicate that the test will last around twelve hours, but that if no bugs or critical issues are found, it could be extended throughout the weekend. The test will be active for PC, Xbox Series and PS5, as the Xbox One and PS4 versions have been dropped. Let's hope the test goes as expected, because the studio has already confirmed that its success will be followed by the announcement of a new release date.

