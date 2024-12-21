XDefiant says goodbye with final update before server shutdown

HQ

XDefiant is set to say its final goodbyes this month, with the game's servers remaining active until June 2025. Mark Rubin, the game's producer, expressed pride in the team's efforts despite the game's struggles, acknowledging the bittersweet moment. The final update includes new content such as three additional factions, six new arenas, and three linear maps from future seasons, ensuring players can enjoy fresh experiences in the game's last months.

Alongside these additions, the update introduces a new "Tactical" mode and easier ways to gain experience against bots, allowing players to enjoy the game at their own pace. Rubin's farewell post on X conveyed gratitude to both the development team and the loyal community, saying, "Not all journeys end well, but we can be proud of what we've achieved." Fans still have time to enjoy XDefiant, with a campaign ongoing to save the game from its imminent shutdown.

