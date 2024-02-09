XDefiant said to finally launch by the end of March

HQ

We still don't know when exactly Ubisoft's free-to-play arena shooter, XDefiant will make its arrival, but in the most recent quarterly report from the company, it has been confirmed that launch is almost here.

In the title release schedule section of the report for the final quarter of this fiscal year (i.e. between the start of January until the end of March), it has been noted that XDefiant's Season 0 will be making its arrival. There's no firm date on when this will be, but it does mean that the game should arrive within the next seven weeks, and most likely sometime in March, as Skull and Bones is the French company's big launch of February.

Whenever it does arrive, will you be checking out XDefiant?