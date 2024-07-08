XDefiant producer: "If the game isn't for you that's ok you can move on"

HQ

Ubisoft's multiplayer shooter XDefiant has been out for just over a month and a half at this point, and despite a somewhat cool critical reception, it has been received with open arms. However, the experience has been characterised by a number of bugs, which the player base has not been slow to notice. A comment about this prompted the executive producer of the game, Mark Rubin, to speak out on X the other day.

It was X user @unfoundsoul4 who wrote:

"I feel like xdefiant was rushed out because of gta6 and black ops what are your thoughts @PixelsofMark @PlayXDefiant"

To which Rubin replied:

Rushed out? No. What we have is an engine that has only ever been an MMO. And so all of the infrastructure for an FPS has had to be built up from the ground floor. Even CoD started on ID tech which was a shooter engine. Apex started on a shooter engine. But for us we are working on developing all new tech in an engine that was designed for something else. That being said the engine is really great but it does require a lot of work and with that work comes a lot of bugs that other engines have already worked out. We're not a shooter that's been out for 20 years. If you like what we are trying to do stick around and you'll see things improve and new features get added. But if the game isn't for you that's ok you can move on.

In short, Rubin is saying that XDefiant is based on an engine originally built for MMO games, and that it will take time for them to smooth out the bugs and problems that this brings, and if you can't wait for that? Then just move on.