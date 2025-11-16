XDefiant originally started as a new Splinter Cell

HQ

It has now been a full twelve years since the latest Splinter Cell was released. And despite several rumors no new game has materialized. Now, in a new interview with the developers behind the game Dispatch, where several previously worked at Ubisoft, reveals that the cancelled shooter XDefiant apparently began its life as a Splinter Cell game.

In an interview with Bloomberg, Nick Herman revealed that they worked on the project for a few months, before being disrupted by executives who pushed their own agenda - based on what was popular in the market at the time - GAAS. The team tried to make it work, and a few cool prototypes were made according to Herman. But then Ubisoft began chasing Call of Duty - forcing the small team to turn their Splinter Cell embryo into what finally became xDefiant.

A truly depressing story, to say the least. Not least considering that XDefiant was shut down just over a year after launch and maybe one day we'll find out more details about what could have become the next Splinter Cell title.