XDefiant may be pushed back to next month

It was revealed at Summer Game Fest that Ubisoft's new shooter XDefiant was set for launch this summer. As September rolls on, though, this date seems less and less likely. Also, in a new update posted by executive producer Mark Rubin, it seems the game's release has hit a bit of a snag.

It's all down to the certification process, which didn't go so well on the studio's first attempt. "At the end of July, we started this process, and we got our first results back by mid-August, which was a Not Pass," Rubin writes. "We realized then that we had more work related to compliance than we had anticipated. If it HAD passed, then we would have been able to ship at the end of August. But it didn't and so we have spent the last 3-4 weeks fixing those issues and getting ready to do another submission."

There is the chance that a mid to late September release is still possible, but Rubin is preparing fans for a slightly more significant delay.

"We will hopefully be submitting to 1st parties in a little less than 2 weeks," Rubin says. "If that Passes cleanly, then we could be looking at a mid-to-end of September release. There is, however, a likely scenario where we get a conditional Pass, meaning we have to do a Day 1 patch with some final fixes to ensure compliance. If we do need to do a Day 1 patch, then that pushes our date out to early/mid-October."

Rubin still seems confident in the game, though, and this does appear to be a fairly regular and minor setback compared to some bigger delays we've seen in recent weeks. Will you be playing XDefiant when it launches?