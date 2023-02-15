XDefiant is getting a cross-play test this week

HQ

While Ubisoft's upcoming slate of titles is a rather sparse one, one game that the developer has been quietly working on since its announcement is the free-to-play, hero-type shooter set in the Tom Clancy universe, XDefiant.

The game will be coming to PC, Xbox, and PlayStation in the future, and in a bid to continue preparing for its debut, the developer has now announced that the title will be getting a cross-play test this week, which will explore and look at how the title works across PC, Xbox Series, and PS5 platforms.

It should be said that this test will only be for Insiders, with attending players also locked under NDA, meaning we shouldn't expect to hear anything further about the game following this test, but hopefully the continued tests do mean that it won't be long before Ubisoft releases further information about the shooter, including when it will actually be arriving.