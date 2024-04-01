XDefiant has been delayed once again

HQ

Ubisoft's free-to-play FPS XDefiant has once again been delayed. The game was first set to release in October 2023, but was pushed back until March 2024. It has now been delayed even further to an unconfirmed date once Ubisoft has been able to complete a short test.

In a statement on X, the publisher/ developer noted that they needed to test some improvements before the game could be launched. The team is also preparing a 12-hour server tests session for users on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series. Following this short test, Ubisoft San Francisco will release a more concreate release date for the game.

