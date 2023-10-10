HQ

When Mark Rubin and crew delayed the launch of XDefiant last month, they hoped to have the game ready in early/mid-October, so it's understandable Jonas wrote about the rumour claiming Ubisoft's Call of Duty-competitor would be released on the 28th of October. Unfortunately, that only makes tonight's announcement all the more disappointing for those of you hoping to get it soon.

Ubisoft reveals that XDefiant has been delayed indefinitely. The officially stated reason for this is that " inconsistencies in the game experience" surfaced in the recent public test session, and the developers need time to fix these before letting everyone play the "final product".

Time will tell if this means it'll launch in early-November to get ahead of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III or later to try its luck after the 10th of November.

