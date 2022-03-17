XDefiant drops the Tom Clancy name

HQ

Ubisoft has announced that the upcoming free-to-play shooter Tom Clancy's XDefiant will now be known simply as XDefiant, as the game is distancing itself from the Tom Clancy brand due to the fact that it includes "Factions from games outside of the Tom Clancy universe."

Revealed in a new blog post that dishes out new details about the next batch of planned Insider Sessions, the change is explained with the following statement.

"These sessions will be an opportunity for you to get hands on in-progress features and provide feedback. Additionally, you'll be introduced to Factions from games outside of the Tom Clancy universe. With these changes, the game will now be known as XDefiant."

As for the Insider Sessions, you can register your interest to play in this latest batch, but they are under NDA and only available to PC registrants in a select list of countries currently. You can find the FAQ and how to sign up for the sessions here.