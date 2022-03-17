Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elder Ring
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
XDefiant

XDefiant drops the Tom Clancy name

The upcoming free-to-play shooter is distancing itself from the Tom Clancy brand due to its inclusion of factions outside the Clancy universe.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Ubisoft has announced that the upcoming free-to-play shooter Tom Clancy's XDefiant will now be known simply as XDefiant, as the game is distancing itself from the Tom Clancy brand due to the fact that it includes "Factions from games outside of the Tom Clancy universe."

Revealed in a new blog post that dishes out new details about the next batch of planned Insider Sessions, the change is explained with the following statement.

"These sessions will be an opportunity for you to get hands on in-progress features and provide feedback. Additionally, you'll be introduced to Factions from games outside of the Tom Clancy universe. With these changes, the game will now be known as XDefiant."

As for the Insider Sessions, you can register your interest to play in this latest batch, but they are under NDA and only available to PC registrants in a select list of countries currently. You can find the FAQ and how to sign up for the sessions here.

XDefiant

Related texts

0
XDefiant drops the Tom Clancy name

XDefiant drops the Tom Clancy name
NEWS. Written by Ben Lyons

The upcoming free-to-play shooter is distancing itself from the Tom Clancy brand due to its inclusion of factions outside the Clancy universe.



Loading next content